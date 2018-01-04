Cogint announces strategic blockchain alliance

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) announces the formation of a strategic alliance with Dragonchain to offer asset tracking, identity verification, fraud prevention, and transaction security with the Dragonchain blockchain platform.

The company says the goal of the collaboration is to help businesses adopt the Dragonchain blockchain platform for their daily business functions.

CEO Derek Dubner on the blockchain move: "We believe that combining cogint's differentiated abilities to deliver asset tracking, identity verification, fraud prevention, and secure transactions with the Dragonchain blockchain platform will accelerate adoption of the platform by enterprises, as well as instill confidence in counterparties and the investing public in not only Dragonchain but the emerging blockchain and cryptocurrency industries."

Source: Press Release