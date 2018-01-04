Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), Agilent (NYSE:A) and Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) all initiated with Outperform rating by Evercore ISI.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) and Health Management Systems (NASDAQ:HMSY) all initiated with Neutral ratings by Citigroup.

Nightstar Therapeutics (Pending:NITE) initiated with Buy rating and $40 (203% upside) price target by Chardan Capital.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) initiated with Buy rating and $24 (115% upside) price target by SunTrust.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) initiated with Buy rating and $75 (28% upside) price target by Janney.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) added to U.S. 1 List at BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) upgraded to Buy by BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) upgraded to Overweight by Barclays.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) upgraded to Strong Buy by Raymond James.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) upgraded to Buy with a $71 (16% upside) price target by Needham.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) upgraded to Buy by Citigroup.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) upgraded to Buy by BofA/Merrill Lynch.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) upgraded to Buy by Citigroup.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy by Raymond James.