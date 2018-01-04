Cato reports December sales

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) reports sales dropped 9% to $94.7M in December.

Same-store sales for the month decreased 9%.

"The December same store sales decline is consistent with our recent trend," stated John Cato, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect the fourth quarter earnings to be a loss of between $.30 and $.45 versus a loss of $.48 last year. This includes our current estimated impact of an additional expense of between $.20 and $.30 for the required adjustments due to the implementation of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017". The Company's estimate for full year earnings per diluted share is in the range of $.50 to $.65 versus $1.72 last year."

