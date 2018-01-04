Jacobs Engineering to conduct engineering study for chemical plant in Belgium for Borealis

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a contract to complete a front end engineering design (OTC:FEED) study for a propane dehydrogenation (NYSE:PDH) plant located at the existing Borealis production site in Kallo, Belgium.

As part of the FEED study, Jacobs is preparing the basic design package for both the inside battery limit areas as well as the outside battery limit areas of the new PDH plant.

The FEED phase is scheduled for completion by mid-2018.

“A new and innovative PDH plant of this scale would be a significant investment in the chemical industry in Europe and a response to market demand for polypropylene and propylene,” said Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals President Vinayak Pai. “We look forward to continuing our relationships with Borealis through the next development phase of this world-scale petrochemical plant.”

