FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) December Summary

December monthly performance was: +1.18%

AUM of $19.1M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -12%

$0.35 in dividends were paid in December

Top 10 Holdings as of 11/30/2017: Wal-Mart Stores 5.25% (WMT35): 1.67834%, Goldman Sachs Grp 6.125% (GS33): 1.56276%, Jpmorgan Chase 4.95% (JPM45): 1.39826%, Abbvie 4.5% (ABBV35): 1.2687%, Goldman Sachs Grp 6.75% (GS37): 1.20699%, Ge Cap Intl Fdg 4.418% (GE/35D): 1.14838%, Conocophillips 5.9% (COP32): 1.09505%, Verizon Comms 4.75% (VZ41A): 1.09119%, Microsoft 3.95%, Wells Fargo Co Mtn Be 5.375% (WFC43): 0.97924%