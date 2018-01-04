Morgan Stanley Wealth cuts junk allocation to zero

Tax cuts could lead to better short-term growth, says Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson, but they could also cause the sorts of excesses which precede a recession. "[This] is something credit markets figure out before equities."

Preparing for deterioration in lower-quality earnings led by lower operating margins, remaining high-yield positions have recently been cut to zero.

Morgan is making the move as the rally in high-yield continues to roll along, with the Bloomberg Barclays Global High Yield rising to a record high this week.

