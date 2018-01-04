J.C. Penney rallies after holiday sales update

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reports comparable sales increased 3.4% for the nine-week holiday period ending on December 30. Strength in the home, beauty and fine jewelry categories is cited by management.

"Our ability to execute e-commerce fulfillment from 100% of our brick and mortar stores helped fuel the growth in e-commerce for the holiday season. We remain confident that our strategic initiatives are taking hold and resonating with customers," says J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison.

The department store operator backs all of its prior guidance along with the sales update.

J.C. Penney press release