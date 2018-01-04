CVS Health sees operating profit growth of 1 - 4% this year; shares up 1% premarket

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announces its financial outlook for 2018:

Net revenue growth: 0.75 - 2.5%.

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit growth: 1 - 4%; non-GAAP operating profit growth in Retail/LTC segment: low single-digit; non-GAAP operating profit growth in Pharmacy Services: low-to-mid-single-digit.

Prescription growth should be 6 - 7%. Same store sales growth: 2.0 - 3.5%.

Operating profit to be unfavorably impacted by the implementation costs of PBM contract with Anthem (beginning in 2020) as well as recent divestiture of RxCrossroads. Both will reduce non-GAAP operating profit by ~1.25%.

Aetna transaction should close in H2 but is assumed to close after year-end for guidance purposes. All transaction-related costs will be excluded from non-GAAP figures.

New tax law should boost cash flow by ~$1.2B.

$2.00 annual dividend to be maintained.

Q4 2017 revised guidance: Pharmacy Services growth: mid-teens; operating profit in Retail/TLC: (3.5%) - (1.0%); non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP consolidated operating profit growth will be at the lower end of the ranges announced during the Q3 earnings call ($1.88 - 1.92 and 5.75 - 8.00%, respectively).

Management will host a conference call this morning at 11:00 am ET to discuss guidance.