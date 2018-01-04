L Brands sales call highlights

L Brands (NYSE:LB) management on a prerecorded conference call that the retailer expects January comparable sales to increase at a low single-digit rate.
The merchandise margin rate for December was lower than anticipated due to a stronger response than anticipated to the Victoria'a Secret holiday card.
Inventories per square foot ended the month up 7% Y/Y.
L Brands is running its semi-annual sale through January.
Previously: L Brands reports 1% gain in Dec. comparable sales (Jan. 4)
Shares of L Brands are down 7.15% in premarket trading.