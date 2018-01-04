L Brands sales call highlights

L Brands (NYSE:LB) management on a prerecorded conference call that the retailer expects January comparable sales to increase at a low single-digit rate.

The merchandise margin rate for December was lower than anticipated due to a stronger response than anticipated to the Victoria'a Secret holiday card.

Inventories per square foot ended the month up 7% Y/Y.

L Brands is running its semi-annual sale through January.

