Employers Announces Lowest Job Cut of 418,770 Since 19909

Employers announced 418,770 (-20.5% Y/) job cuts in 2017, lowest annual since 1990.

Retail tops the list of job cut of 76,084 jobs, healthcare announced job cuts of 40,732.

The hiring plan saw 27% jump to 1,100,654 with retailer leading at 568,562.

“The tight labor market, coupled with uncertainty surrounding health care and tax legislation, possibly kept employers from making any long-term staffing decisions this year. However, 2018 may see an increase in job cut announcements, as companies realign with consumer demand,” said Challenger.

