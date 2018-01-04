Audentes' gene therapy AT132 shows positive effect in XLMTM study; shares ahead 13% premarket

Thinly traded Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) is up 13% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive preliminary results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, ASPIRO, assessing gene therapy candidate AT132 in patients with X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), an inherited disorder characterized by extreme muscle weakness, respiratory failure and early death.

Results from the first dose cohort at week 12 showed patient #1 improved from a severely compromised baseline to almost a normal range.

On the safety front, six adverse events were reported, two serious. One of the serious AEs, gastrointestinal infection and elevated troponin levels in Patient #3, was probably treatment-related (elevated troponin level effect only). Two of the four non-serious AEs were possibly treatment-related (elevated bilirubin and elevated liver enzymes).

Management will host a conference call momentarily to discuss the data.