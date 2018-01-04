REV Group forms a strategic alliance with Daimler Buses

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced that its subsidiary, REV Coach LLC has been awarded the Daimler AG’s bus division North American sales rights to Setra Brand Coaches.

Beginning January 2018, REV will sell Setra motor coaches in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to distribution of Setra coaches, the parties have agreed to a strategic partnership to jointly explore further opportunities in the North American market in the future.

Tim Sullivan, CEO and President of REV Group commented, “We are absolutely delighted with this new opportunity to partner with Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) Buses to explore strategic initiatives in North America. Daimler is clearly one of the great vehicle manufacturers in the world. We have enjoyed a long relationship as both a purchaser of chassis and vehicles and a supplier of truck components for many years but this new strategic partnership takes our relationship to a whole new level. As a start, we believe that adding the Setra motor coach to the REV Group full line of buses will provide yet another first class entrée to our portfolio of transportation vehicles. This collaborative agreement provides for limitless transportation opportunities to explore in North America that we jointly believe will significantly enhance our overall market presence.”

