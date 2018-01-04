ChemoCentryx marketing application for avacopan in ANCA vasculitis accepted for review in Europe; shares up 18% premarket

The European Medicines Agency accepts for review ChemoCentryx's (NASDAQ:CCXI) marketing application seeking approval for avacopan for the treatment of patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA vasculitis), a disorder characterized by tissue-destroying (necrotizing) inflammation of small vessels.

The action triggers a $50M milestone payment from alliance partner Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma.

Small molecule avacopan inhibits the complement C5a receptor which plays a key role in the inflammatory process.

Concurrently, the company has secured $50M of financing from Hercules Capital which will fund the advancement of avacopan.