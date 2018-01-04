More records in store for equities

2018 has begun with a bang! U.S. stock index futures are heading higher after the S&P 500 closed above 2,700 for the first time on Wednesday. Dow +0.4% ; S&P 500 +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.2% .

A slew of economic data is set to be released today, including the ADP employment report, jobless claims, services PMI and EIA petroleum inventories.

Oil is up 0.2% at $61.78/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1313/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.47%.

