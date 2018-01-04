Macy's lower after holiday sales update

Macy’s (NYSE:M) announces that comparable sales on an owned basis increased 1.0% for the two-month holiday period,

On an owned plus licensed basis, comparable sales increased 1.1% for the period.

"We saw improved sales trends in our stores and continued to see double-digit growth on our digital platforms. Customers also responded well to our new loyalty program," says Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette.

Macy’s narrows the range of its previous comparable sales on an owned basis guidance to -2.4% to -2.7%. Total sales are expected to be down between 3.6% and 3.9% in FY17. Full-year EPS of $3.11 to $3.21 is expected after factoring in the Union Square deal and tax reform changes.

Shares of Macy's are down 2.49% premarket to $24.70.

Source: Press Release