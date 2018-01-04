Invesco Floating Rate Fund A (AFRAX) December Summary

December monthly performance was: +0.07%

AUM of $2.61B

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -14%

$0.03 in dividends were paid in December

Top 10 Holdings as of 9/30/2017: STIT TREASURY PORTFOLIO INVESC STIT TREASURY PORTFOLIO INVESC, Nrg Energy, Inc. Revolver A, First Data Corporation 2017 Term Loan, iHeartCommunications, Inc. USD Extended Term Loan E, Asurion LLC 2017 Term Loan B5, JBS USA, LLC 2017 Term Loan B, Western Digital Corporation 2017 USD Term Loan B, US Foods, Inc. 2016 Term Loan B, CenturyLink, Inc. 2017 Term Loan B, UPC Financing Partnership USD Term Loan AP