F5 Networks up on analyst upgrade, new Street-high price target

BMO upgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from Market Perform to Outperform and sets the price target at the new Street high of $156, up from $122.

Analyst Tim Long expects shares to turn around after a 2017 underperformance as investors give more credit to the recurring software business.

Long expects product growth reacceleration in mid-2018 and notes that the company will be one of the largest beneficiaries of the U.S. tax reform with a 31% pro forma tax rate.

Source: Bloomberg First Word