FDA signs off on Phase 1/2 study of Celsion's GEN-1 in ovarian cancer; shares ahead 24% premarket

Nano cap Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is up 24% premarket on increased volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA is on board with its Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing DNA-based immunotherapeutic GEN-1 for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Enrollment should commence in H1 with 25% of the target participating by year-end.

GEN-1 is an interleukin 12 (IL-12) DNA plasmid vector encased in a nanoparticle delivery system, a technology platform the company calls TheraPlas. It is designed to stimulate the local production and secretion of IL-12, a potent inducer of anti-cancer immunity, around the tumor site.