Arcturus teams up with CureVac to develop and commercialize mRNA therapeutics; shares ahead 5% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of its strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to discover, develop and commercialize new messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics.

The companies will work together to develop up to four candidates for rare diseases leveraging CureVac's optimized natural mRNA sequence (RNAoptimizer) and Arcturus' lipid-mediated nucleic acid delivery system (LUNAR). The therapeutic focus will be on enzyme replacement and antibody generation. First up will be ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency, an inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of ammonia in the blood.

Under the terms of the partnership, development costs will be shared. Products will be co-commercialized under a profit-sharing arrangement. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.