Asterias Biotherapeutics reports milestone targets for 2018

Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) provides the following 2018 milestones targets for its spinal cord injury and cancer immunotherapy programs.

AST-OPC1 – Spinal Cord Injury: The Company expects to report 6-month and 12 month data from Cohort 3 (AIS-A 20M-cell cohort) and Cohort 4 (AIS-B 10M-cell cohort) in February and in August respectively and results for the entire study in December.

AST-VAC2 – Allogeneic Cancer Immunotherapy: The Company anticipates to report the initial safety and immunogenicity readouts of the study enrolling 24 patients in H2 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents as on December 31, 2017 were ~$21.6M. During Q4, the Company completed a registered direct offering that raised ~$10.4M in gross proceeds.