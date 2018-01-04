China to retain growth target of around 6.5% in 2018

China targets economic growth of 6.5% in 2018 as it needs to balance efforts to reduce debt risks while keeping the economy stable.

The analyst expects growth of around 6.8% in 2017, beating the estimates due to strong global demand for Chinese exports.

Source: Investing.com

