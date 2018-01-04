Altice's Combes replaces Robbiati as Sprint's CFO

Sprint (NYSE:S) has named former Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) CEO Michel Combes as its new president and chief financial officer, effective this Saturday.

He's replacing Tarek Robbiati, who's exiting the company Jan. 31.

Combes will also join Sprint's board at a later date.

Sprint's share had been halted for news and are flat premarket.

As the former CEO of Alcatel-Lucent, Combes had helped engineer that company's sale to Nokia. Previously he had served as CFO for France Telecom, as well as CEO of Vodafone Europe and CEO of French tower company TDF. He had also worked as an advisor to Brightstar, the company founded by current Sprint chief Marcelo Claure.

Combes resigned his top job at Altice in November after the company reported heavy customer losses in France.