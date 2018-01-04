Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

CNET +203% on announcing a strategic partnership with Wuxi Jingtum Network Technology.
APOP +86% on breakthrough in clinical results.
FTFT +43% on 5% Stake in Blockchain Technology Company.
COGT +26% on strategic blockchain alliance.
HTGM +22% on big increase in Q4 revenues and expects strong growth in 2018.
APHB +21% on significant treatment benefits in expanded access study.
CMCM +19%.
CLSN +14% on Phase 1/2 study of Celsion's GEN-1 in ovarian cancer.
MARK +9% on FinTech product launch.
NXTD +8%.
USAU +8%.
OTIV +8%.
FRO +8%.
NEPT +7%.
TEUM +6% on agreement to provide customer-branded services for a social media application service provider.
JMEI +6%.
RACE +5%.
FCAU +5%.
