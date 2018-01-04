Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

CNET +203% on announcing a strategic partnership with Wuxi Jingtum Network Technology.

APOP +86% on breakthrough in clinical results.

FTFT +43% on 5% Stake in Blockchain Technology Company.

COGT +26% on strategic blockchain alliance.

HTGM +22% on big increase in Q4 revenues and expects strong growth in 2018.

APHB +21% on significant treatment benefits in expanded access study.

CMCM +19% .

CLSN +14% on Phase 1/2 study of Celsion's GEN-1 in ovarian cancer.

MARK +9% on FinTech product launch.

NXTD +8% .

USAU +8% .

OTIV +8% .

FRO +8% .

NEPT +7% .

TEUM +6% on agreement to provide customer-branded services for a social media application service provider.

JMEI +6% .

RACE +5% .