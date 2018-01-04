Cellect Bio's ApoGraft stem cells completely accepted by first blood cancer patients in Phase 1/2 study; shares up 86% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) is up 86% premarket on robust volume in response to encouraging results in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing ApoGraft-processed donor-derived peripheral blood cells transplanted into blood cancer patients.

The primary endpoint is safety, specifically the frequency and severity of adverse events within 180 days of transplantation.

After one month of follow-up, the first three patients showed complete acceptance of the stem cell transplant with no treatment-related adverse events observed.

The most prevalent adverse event related to stem cell transplantation is graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) which occurs in 25 - 50% of recipients. ApoGraft is a stem cell selection process designed to reduce the risk of GvHD.