Tech giants scurry to patch chip flaws; Intel -2.6%

The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) chip flaw reported yesterday traces back to two bugs and involves several tech giants.

The bugs, nicknamed Meltdown and Spectre, make working memory data in shared servers or individual devices vulnerable to attack. But a hacker would first need to run malicious software on the CPU of the targeted machine.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) says Android OS users who have installed the latest security fixes don’t need to take further action. Chrome browser users might need to take action to fix the flaws. Cloud customers must implement the patch made available.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) told data center customers patching is underway.

The Meltdown bug is easier to patch. The Spectre flaw affects chips from Intel, AMD, and SoftBank’s ARM. AMD fixed one of the vulnerabilities with software patches and says “there is a near zero risk” the company’s chips could suffer attacks under the other vulnerabilities.

Intel GM of data center engineering Stephen Smith said the flaws aren’t “the result of product erratum. The processors are really operating as they should operate, as they were designed to operate and validated to operate.

Intel shares are down 2.6% premarket.

AMD shares are up 4.3% premarket.

