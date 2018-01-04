AG Sessions to let state attorneys decide on federal pot enforcement law

Fox News reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to announce today that he will let U.S. attorneys in states where marijuana is legal decide whether to enforce federal marijuana law.

California is the latest state to allow sales of recreational pot, effective January 1.

Update: Mr. Sessions has rescinded the Obama administration's lenient marijuana enforcement policy and will allow U.S. attorneys in individual states to decide how to handle the issue.