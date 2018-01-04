Wells Fargo sees big year for retail sector

Wells Fargo sees a relatively easy road for the retail sector this year.

"Importantly, when looking ahead to 2018, the group faces easy compares in the first half of the year, and with short interest declining (but still elevated relative to historic levels), the path of least resistance for the group still seems to be higher," advises the WF team.

There's also the clear benefits from the tax reform legislation that retail management have been highlighting in guidance updates/