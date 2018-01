TSMC (NYSE:TSM) reportedly secured all of the A12 processor orders for next years Apple iPhones, according to DigiTimes sources.

TSMC will use its 7nm process for the chips. The current gen iPhones have 10nm chips, and the reduced die size means the new phones can have better performance and power efficiency in the same amount of space.

Last summer, Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) was rumored to compete with TSMC to supply the A12 orders.

Previously: TSMC investing $20B in 3nm fab (Dec. 7, 2017)