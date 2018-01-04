Casella Waste Systems discloses acquisitions

Casella Waste Systems (CWST +0.4% ) has acquired all of the outstanding stock of Complete Disposal, and its subsidiary United Material Management of Holyoke, for a total consideration of up to $16.5M.

Complete is expected to generate approximately $17M of revenues in 2018.

On December 29, 2017, Casella also acquired the commercial and residential collection assets from a hauler in Vermont for a total consideration of up to $1.8M.

"We have set a goal of $20M-$40M per year of acquisition or development activity as part of this new strategy," said CEO John Casella.