Eurozone PMI hits seven year high at 58.1

The euro zone economy ended 2018 with the growth of 58.1, hitting seven-year high and putting pressure on the ECB to close its aggressive stimulus this year.

The PMI is set to continue its growth momentum based on the forward looking indicators.

Forward-looking indicators bode well for the new year with new orders rose to 58.0, highest since July 2007 and demand pushed companies to add staff with hiring growth at 17-year record high set in November

Source: Investing.com

