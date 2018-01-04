Costco in reverse despite blazing sales report

It's hard to see what Costco (NASDAQ:COST) did wrong in December after the retailer walloped estimates with a same-store sales increase of 11.5% to sail past the consensus estimate of 8.1%.

The impressive monthly sales report was underpinned by a 6.4% rise in U.S. traffic and 33% jump in digital sales. Those two marks outpace the bulk of the retail sector.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom says the monthly report from Costco is a "testament to the model, which is generating strong comps from both new and mature units."

Shares of Costco are down 1.08% on the day as the retailer's string of positive sales reports (August to December: +7%, +9%, +8%, +11%, +12%) brings about a bit of complacency with investors.

Previously: Costco reports strong comp sales (ex-gas and F/X) in December (Jan. 4)