Akebia's vadadustat shows positive results in Japan-based anemia study

A Phase 2 clinical trial conducted by Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA +0.6% ) commercialization partner Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma assessing vadadustat in Japanese patients with anemia associated with dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD) met its primary endpoint. The results were consistent with earlier studies.

Mitsubishi Tanabe will launch Phase 3 studies in Japan later this year in DD-CKD. A Phase 3 trial in non-dialysis-dependent CKD patients is already underway.

The launch of the late-stage trials triggers a $10M milestone payment to Akebia.

Vadadustat is an inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor (HIF)-prolyl hydroxylase, an enzyme that promotes the breakdown of HIF proteins. HIF is the primary regulator of the production of red blood cells. The body's natural response to anemia is to increase the level of HIF proteins.