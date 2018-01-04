Six ETF price cuts, two hikes to start year

The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) trimmed its expense ratio by two basis points to 0.62%; the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by five basis points to 0.45%; the Xtrackers FTSE Developed ex U.S. Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSE:DEEF) by one basis point to 0.35%.

Vident cut expenses on three of its funds: The Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) to 0.43% from 0.48%; the Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NASDAQ:VUSE) to 0.50% from 0.55%; the Vident International Equity Fund (NASDAQ:VIDI) to 0.61% from 0.68%.

The two hikes come from FirstTrust, and both are in ETFs that invest in CEFs. The First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) is raised to 2.78% from 2.50%; the First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) to 2.11% from 1.91%.

Source: ETF.com