Jittery trading on apparel store stocks

Apparel store stocks are lower as a whole after disappointing updates from L Brands (LB -15.1% ), Cato (CATO -13.7% ) and Buckle (BKE -12.1% ) offset a sizzler from Zumiez (ZUMZ +13.2% ).

The sector is sensitive with the ICR Conference on the calendar for next week when many retailers are expected to post guidance updates.