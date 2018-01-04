Jittery trading on apparel store stocks

Apparel store stocks are lower as a whole after disappointing updates from L Brands (LB -15.1%), Cato (CATO -13.7%) and Buckle (BKE -12.1%) offset a sizzler from Zumiez (ZUMZ +13.2%).
The sector is sensitive with the ICR Conference on the calendar for next week when many retailers are expected to post guidance updates.
Decliners include Chico's FAS (CHS -9.3%), Express (EXPR -7.5%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -7%), Genesco (GCO -6.7%), Stage Stores (SSI -3.6%), Guess (GES -4.7%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -4.7%), Destination XL Grouyp (DXLG -4.4%), Citi Trends (CTRN -3.2%), Gap (GPS -3.5%) and Tilly's (TLYS -3.5%).