Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund A (ASRAX) December Summary

December monthly performance was: +1.55%

AUM of $1.12B

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -9%

$0.15 in dividends were paid in December

Top 10 Holdings as of 9/30/2017: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG): 2.45351%, Comm Mtg Tr 2014-Ccre19 CMO, AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB): 1.74142%, Comm 2014-Ubs4 Mtg Tr FRN, Unibail-Rodamco SE (OTCPK:UNBLF): 1.68098%, Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS): 1.63933%, American Tower Corp (AMT): 1.63789%, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (OTCPK:SUHJF): 1.60833%, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP): 1.50171%, Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (OTCPK:MTSFF): 1.3491%