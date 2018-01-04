Report: JD.com to open more than 1,000 offline food stores in China

JD.com (JD +0.6% ) will open more than 1,000 fresh food stores in China, China Daily reports after the company officially opened its first today.

The e-commerce giant's 7Fresh store in Beijing covers more than 4,000 square meters, features thousands of fresh products including fruit, flowers, imported meat and seafood, and hit an average daily flow of 10,000 customers during a trial, according to the report.

The store promises technological innovations as well, including "magic mirrors" that can sense when customer pick up a produce item and provide sourcing and nutritional information on a screen.