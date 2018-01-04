Catalyst Bio launches Phase 2/3 study of hemophilia candidate marzeptacog alfa

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO -5% ) commences enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating subcutaneously administered marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) for prophylaxis in hemophilia A or B patients without inhibitors.

The open-label 12-subject study will assess the ability of MarzAA to minimize or eliminate spontaneous bleeds. The primary endpoint is the reduction in annualized bleed rate compared to each participant's historical rate.

Preliminary data should be available in H1.

MarzAA is a Factor VIIa therapy that has Orphan Drug status in the U.S. for routine prophylaxis in hemophilia A or B.

Shares are down on profit-taking after a three-fold runup since mid-November.