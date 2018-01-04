Coming soon: Microsoft's $319 Cortana-powered thermostat

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) translucent, Cortana-powered smart thermostat GLAS will be available for preorders soon.

The tech giant partnered with Johnson Controls on the thermostat, which includes temperature controls, weather forecasts, and skills accessible through the mobile app, a browser, or voice controls.

The preorder period starts in March with a price of $319, which is higher than similar products from Google’s Nest and Amazon Alexa-enabled thermostats like the Ecobee.

Microsoft shares are up 1.4% .

