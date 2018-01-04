Citi sees more gains for railroad stocks

Add railroad companies to the list of industries that could see a benefit from lower corporate tax rates.

Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee thinks the sector could be one of the biggest beneficiaries from the new legislation due to his confidence on "rational" pricing.

The gains for the rails would follow what was a stellar year for many names (52-week return: CSX +52%, NSC +37%, TRN +34%, UNP +33%, KSU +33%, GBX +31%).

Sources: Bloomberg, Finviz

