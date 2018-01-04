Aethlon Medical up 33% ahead of 60 Minutes report of CTE in combat veterans

Nano cap Aethlon Medical (AEMD +33.3% ) spikes on modestly higher volume in apparent response to an upcoming segment of 60 Minutes (Sunday, Jan. 7) about the same degenerative brain disease in soldiers returning from combat as former football players.

The disorder, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), was found in 110 of 111 brains of deceased NFL players in a study conducted at Boston University.

It appears that soldiers endure similar brain trauma from bomb blasts in combat.

The company is the majority stockholder in Exosome Sciences which discovered a biomarker called TauSome that can potentially be used to detect CTE in living persons.