"Explain to me where this market is rich," David Tepper asks his hosts on CNBC. "It's not rich with the tax thing that just changed earnings projections."

Add boosted earnings to still-low inflation and interest rates, and Tepper suggests the market isn't much more expensive than a year ago at this time.

"The market can't go down until the bond market gets hit."

