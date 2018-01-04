CASMED reports preliminary Q4 revenue; shares +14%

CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) expects net sales from continuing operations for the Q417 to be ~$5.1M (+11% Y/Y) vs. a consensus of $4.53M.

Net sales for the FY17 are expected to ~$18.7M (flat Y/Y) vs. a consensus of $18.46M.

The Company’s year-end cash balance plus cash available under its line of credit was ~$7.4M.

Expected FORE-SIGHT® highlights for the Q417 vs. Q416.

U.S. FORE-SIGHT cerebral oximetry sales increased 18% (y/y) to ~$4.3M, driven by strong monitor sales, and an 8% increase in U.S. FORE-SIGHT sensor sales.

A net 110 FORE-SIGHT cerebral oximeters were shipped to new and existing customers worldwide, driven by a record net 80 monitors shipped in the U.S.

The installed base of U.S. monitors grew to 1,318 (+17.67% Y/Y) as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Total FORE-SIGHT sales increased 12% to ~$5.0M.

