Alexa can now control microwaves, ovens; Amazon invests in smart oven startup

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa will soon have the ability to control smart ovens and refrigerators. Support for other cooking devices will be added in the future.

Amazon added cooking capabilities to the Smart Home Skill API so that manufacturers could integrate the capabilities into the smart kitchen products.

Whirlpool has created an Alexa skill utilizing the cooking capabilities for its connected microwaves with a launch coming soon.

GE Appliances, Kenmore, LG, and Samsung are working on integrating the capabilities into their smart ovens and appliances.

In a further push into the kitchen, Amazon’s venture capital fund Alexa Fund invests in June Life, which makes the countertop smart oven June Oven. Terms of the investment not disclosed. June previously raised at least $29.5M in funding.

Amazon shares are up 0.34% .

Previously: Tech giants scurry to patch chip flaws; Intel -2.6% (Jan. 4)

Previously: Oppenheimer Large Cap Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) December Summary (Jan. 4)