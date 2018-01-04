Revance sees cash burn as high as $137M this year, U.S. marketing application for TR002 expected in 2019

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC -0.6% ) expects operations to consume $117M - 137M in cash this year as it winds up clinical development of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002) for the treatment of glabellar lines (frown lines). Assuming positive results from a long-term safety study, expected to be completed in H2, a U.S. marketing application should be filed in H1 2019.

The company plans to launch a Phase 3 trial assessing RT002 in cervical dystonia, an Orphan Drug indication, in Q2.

Preliminary results from a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of RT002 in plantar fasciitis should be released within the next several weeks.

Related ticker: AGN