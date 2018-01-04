Deciphera launches late-stage study of DCC-2618 in GIST

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH -4.4% ) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, INVICTUS, assessing lead candidate DCC-2618 in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), an Orphan Drug indication.

Topline data from the 120-subject study should be available in 2019. The primary endpoint is median progression-free survival as determined by independent radiologic review.

The company plans to launch another Phase 3 later this year evaluating DCC-2618 in second-line GIST after prior treatment with Novartis' GLEEVEC (imatinib mesylate).

DCC-2618 inhibits certain kinase enzymes (KIT and PDDGa) that play a key role in the proliferation and survival of certain cancers, including brain cancer, gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis.

Shares are down on profit-taking after a 70% runup since mid-December.