Massive winter storm leads to over 4K U.S. flight cancellations

Flight cancellations on the East Coast of the U.S. are running high today as Winter Storm Grayson makes its appearance.

The largest number of cancellation are at the major airports in Newark, Boston and New York City .

United Continental (UAL +0.6% ) is the airline with the most cancellations with 529 and counting. American Airlines (AAL +1.4% ), Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.4% ), JetBlue (JBLU +0.8% ) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) have all canceled more than 300 flights at last check.

Total cancellations are up 4.5K.

FlightAware.com live tracking