AP: Trump to 'sharply' expand offshore drilling, including Pacific Ocean (updated)

The Trump administration is moving to "sharply" expand offshore drilling, the AP reports.

That move includes the Pacific Ocean for the first time in decades, according to the report.

Most U.S. coastal waters would be open to exploration in the new approach.

Updated: The Interior Dept. is set to announce the new five-year plan today, which would also include opening new exploration areas from Georgia to Maine (along with a return after three decades to California coastal waters). That's access to more than 1M new acres.

