Salesforce sets $60B revenue goal for 2028

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) plans to hit a $60B revenue goal by 2034, according to an investor presentation slide posted on Twitter.

The slide is credited to a presentation by CTO and co-founder Parker Harris and outlines Salesforce’s revenue goals in a chapter structure.

Chapter 3 starts in 2018 with the goal of reaching $20B before 2022.

Chapter 4 goes from 2022 to 2028 with a $40B goal.

Chapter 5 covers 2028 to 2034 with the $60B goal.

Salesforce’s FY18 guidance has revenue from $10.43B to $10.44B.

Salesforce shares are up 0.9% .

