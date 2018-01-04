Additional data from the failed late-stage study of Auris' AM-111 fails to excite investors, shares down 14%

Nano cap Auris Medical (EARS -14% ) slumps on increased volume despite management's presentation of what it believes is encouraging data from the failed Phase 3 HEALOS study that evaluated AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

AM-111, a biodegradable gel containing a peptide that inhibits an enzyme activated following inner ear stress, failed to sufficiently separate from placebo in the overall population, but did so in a subgroup of patients with profound hearing loss.

Data from 31 additional patients with profound hearing loss in a similar study, ASSENT, should be available in late March.

Management plans to meet with the FDA and EMA in Q2 to review the results and clarify a regulatory pathway. The data will also be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.

Previously: Auris Medical's AM-111 flunks late-stage study in acute inner ear hearing loss; shares down 49% premarket (Nov. 28, 2017)