Foamix Pharma's FMX101 well-tolerated in safety study; shares up 14%

Thinly traded Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX +13.9% ) is up on average volume, 68K shares, on the heels of its announcement positive results from a Phase 3 open-label safety extension study evaluating FMX101 in people with moderate-to-severe acne over a treatment period of up to one year.

The 657 participants completed 12 weeks of treatment with FMX101 in preceding studies and continued treatment for an additional 40 weeks.

At week 52, more than 95% of subjects reported "none" or "mild" signs and symptoms (skin dryness or reddening, hyperpigmentation, peeling, itching). There were four discontinuations due to application site reactions. Patient satisfaction remained high from week 12 to week 52.

The results will be presented at the Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference in Hawaii, January 12 - 17.

FMX101 is a proprietary 4% minocycline (antibiotic) foam formulation.

Previously: Foamix Pharma's FMX101 shows mixed results in two late-stage acne studies; shares plummet 47% premarket (March 27, 2017)